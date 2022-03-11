MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.35). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.
In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MDB stock opened at $338.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.61 and a 200-day moving average of $461.38. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.
