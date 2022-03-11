MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.02% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $338.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

