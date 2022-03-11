MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $281.74, but opened at $316.57. MongoDB shares last traded at $320.63, with a volume of 30,517 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

