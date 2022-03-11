Monument Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

