Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $175.61. 405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,224. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.08 and a one year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

