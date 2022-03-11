Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MON opened at $9.78 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

