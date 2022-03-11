Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

ML stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.