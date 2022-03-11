Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 297,000 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.39% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,545.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE:WWE opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

