Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 551.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Under Armour by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

