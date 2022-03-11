Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $56,000 in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USD. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,558,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,136,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

USD stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

