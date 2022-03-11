Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,000 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.31% of Lancaster Colony as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.43. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

