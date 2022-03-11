Morgan Stanley Boosts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $185.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $185.55 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.