Morgan Stanley Boosts Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 489

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 486 to SEK 489 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.86.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $50.11. 112,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.