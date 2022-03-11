Morgan Stanley Buys 2,014 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of NorthWestern worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

