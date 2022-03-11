Morgan Stanley Has $12.35 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Grocery Outlet worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock worth $1,082,787 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ GO opened at $29.55 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

