Morgan Stanley Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Summit Materials worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

