Morgan Stanley Increases Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €18.10

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

JRONY stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 1,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

