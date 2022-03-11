Morgan Stanley Lowers Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $21.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 209,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

