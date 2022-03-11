Morgan Stanley Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.50 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,190,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.