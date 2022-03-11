Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,298 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Simmons First National worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 799.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2,376.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 154,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.