Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGRO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,450 ($19.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,382.45 ($18.11).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,276.50 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £15.35 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,293 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.67.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.