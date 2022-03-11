Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Alkermes worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 599.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alkermes by 98.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,924,000 after purchasing an additional 290,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $7,772,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $5,133,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.88 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

