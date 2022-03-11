Morgan Stanley Trims STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Target Price to $35.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.