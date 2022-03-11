MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MPXOF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. MPX International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

