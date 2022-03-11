MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Separately, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

MSM opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

