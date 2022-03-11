N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 56,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCAT remained flat at $$1.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,903. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

