Name Changing Token Price Reaches $0.0802 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

