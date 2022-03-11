Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down to $54.75

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.75, but opened at $44.02. Natera shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 158,416 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Get Natera alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,741,022. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.