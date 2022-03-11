National Bank Financial Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.04.
ARESF stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.