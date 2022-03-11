National Bank Financial Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.04.

ARESF stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

