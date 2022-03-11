National Bankshares Increases Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$1.00

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE S traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,669. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$317.83 million and a PE ratio of -17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

