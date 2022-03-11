National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

