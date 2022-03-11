Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.