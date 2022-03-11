NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

RBSPF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

