nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $73.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NCNO opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.