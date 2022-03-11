nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $73.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NCNO opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.