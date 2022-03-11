Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,697. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
