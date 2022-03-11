Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Neovasc alerts:

NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,697. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.