Neovasc’s (NVCN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
TSE NVCN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.56. 14,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,155. The firm has a market cap of C$37.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57. Neovasc has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.80.
