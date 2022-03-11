Nerve Finance (NRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $112,289.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $825,825.99 and $112,289.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

