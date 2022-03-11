Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.45).

Several brokerages recently commented on NETW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of Network International stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 202.20 ($2.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,882,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,608. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.66. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.