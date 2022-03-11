Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Neuronetics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neuronetics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neuronetics by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

