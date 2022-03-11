New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 533,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,751,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

