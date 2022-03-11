Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Newmark Group has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 391,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

