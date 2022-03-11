NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.05) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £247.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.91.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($26,188.68). Also, insider Alastair Miller purchased 32,790 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($39,097.09).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

