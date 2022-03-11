NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 11,353 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 11,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 165,526.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NXDT opened at 14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.36. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.50 and a one year high of 15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.