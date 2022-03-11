NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 11,353 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 11,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 165,526.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NXDT opened at 14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.36. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.50 and a one year high of 15.60.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.