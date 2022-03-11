NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,751.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00739331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00201044 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025949 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.