NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 187,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
About NextCure (Get Rating)
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextCure (NXTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.