NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 187,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NextCure stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. 107,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,834. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. NextCure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

