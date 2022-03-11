NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.60

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.60 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.22 ($1.35), with a volume of 1943986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £609.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($53,983.23).

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

