Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

