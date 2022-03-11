Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $50.40.
Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
