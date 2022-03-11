Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,680 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.13.
NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.