Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,680 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.13.

NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.