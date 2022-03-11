North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Up 1,470.0% in February

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 1,470.0% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.85 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

