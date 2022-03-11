NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.42

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as high as C$13.79. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 407,155 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.76.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.